Arsenal ‘close to transfer agreement’ after price cut brings breakthrough

Arsenal have slashed their asking price to help facilitate a problem player’s exit, and per the latest report, it has led to progress being made.

Arsenal appear destined to perform major surgery on their midfield unit this summer. Granit Xhaka has been strongly tipped to leave for Jose Mourinho’s Roma. Though after the Swiss’ monumental displays at Euro 2020, a bigger Serie A fish has come calling.

Elsewhere, exits for Joe Willock and Emile Smith Rowe have been touted, though neither is expected to leave on a permanent basis.

Far more likely to depart for good are Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Both holding midfielders were reported to be the subjects of talks to take them to Lazio and Marseille respectively.

In Guendouzi’s case, it would represent a stark turnaround after being a regular starter in his first season in North London.

However, disciplinary issues got under the skin of Mikel Arteta in the following season, ultimately leading to his loan stint with Hertha Berlin last year.

Marseille were stated to have already agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old in June. The sticking point remains the fee they are willing to pay. Arsenal are said to be seeking £17m while Marseille do not wish to rise above £10m.

However, per the Sun, progress on that front has been made after Arsenal agreed to lower their demands.

Citing French outlet Le10Sport, they reported that a deal is ‘edging closer’ after the price drop. That has aided negotiations and the two clubs are now deemed ‘very close to an agreement’.

By exactly how much Arsenal have lowered their demands is not stated. Nevertheless, it appears to have done the trick.

Arsenal misfit blocks move after previous slight

Meanwhile, a rarely seen Arsenal star has rejected an opportunity to shine elsewhere after a previous slight left him in the lurch last year, per a report.

It is fair to say William Saliba has not had the impact many believed he would since joining Arsenal. The French centre-half is highly rated in his native country. However, he has still has not featured in a competitive first-team fixture for the Gunners.

Saliba was allowed to be named in the French Olympic squad for this summer’s games in Tokyo. As such, he will miss the majority of pre-season which indicates he is not in his manager’s plans.

A loan move to Newcastle has been touted, but per Sport Witness, a route back home has been soundly closed off by the player.

Citing Ouest France, they reveal that Saliba has personally rejected a loan approach from Rennes. His reasoning stems from the club’s approach this time last summer that ultimately failed to pan out. Saliba reportedly agreed to the move, but after Rennes pulled out late, Saliba was left ‘stuck’ in limbo.

