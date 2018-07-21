Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Barcelona midfielder, and major Tottenham target, Andre Gomes on loan.

The Gunners have been tipped to lure Gomes away from the Catalan giants this summer, with the player keen to leave the Nou Camp after struggling for game time under Ernesto Valverde last season.

The Portugal star joined Barca as Xavi’s replacement in 2016 but failed to win a permanent spot in the team and was often asked to play as a makeshift right-back.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery is aiming to strengthen his central midfield department, despite already having new boy Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Aaron Ramsey available to him.

And Catalan radio station Rac1 claims that a deal for Gomes moving to north London is getting closer, although not to Tottenham – who has been tracking the midfielder for some time.

Barca are keen to sell Gomes as they look to raise funds to bring in Chelsea star Willian, indeed they are already reported to have made a third bid in excess of £55m to get the Brazilian.

But Arsenal are not willing to fork out the £23m asking price, having already brought in Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi this summer.

The report on Rac1 adds, however, that talks over a loan move for Gomes are ‘intensifying’ and that there will be an option to buy after the temporary move comes to an end.

