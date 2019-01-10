Arsenal have reportedly held “successful talks” with Chinese side Dalian Yifang over the transfer of Yannick Carrasco and are set to make an offer for the midfielder.

A report in The Sun, via Foot Mercato, claims that talks with the Belgium international will now take place as the Gunners look to lure the 25-year-old to London.

Carrasco has been playing in the Chinese Super League for almost a year, having moved there from Atletico Madrid, but is now being tipped to make a return to European football.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is said to be a big fan of Carrasco, having watched the midfielder in action for several years during his time coaching at Valencia and Sevilla.

It is claimed that the former Atletico star is willing to take a pay cut to seal a transfer to The Emirates after failing to settle down to life in China.

The Belgian, who has also been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, currently rakes in £9million per-year.

