Arsenal close on £43.8m midfield duo as target’s agent arrives for talks

Arsenal hope to tie up a deal to sign Ever Banega in the coming days after the midfielder’s agent arrived in London for talks with the Gunners.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants a reunion with Banega, who he worked with in a successful spell at Sevilla.

However, it was claimed that the Argentine wanted guarantees over the side’s playing style and the amount of game time he would receive at Arsenal, before talks were ratified by the experienced midfielder.

However, those fears appear to have been resolved with il Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Banega’s agent Marcelo Simonian has travelled to London for formal talks with Arsenal’s hierarchy on Thursday evening.

The midfielder, who turns 30 this month, has a €20m (£17.5m) release clause in his contract – a fee Arsenal should have little trouble meeting, despite Sevilla’s reluctance to part company with a player who made a career-high 50 appearances in all competitions in the 2017/18 season.

With Santi Cazorla departing this summer, and Jack Wilshere also confirming he will also move on, Emery has been looking for midfield reinforcements.

With hopes for Banega alive, Arsenal also believe a deal for Sampdoria’s Lucas Torreira is also imminent.

The midfielder labelled Arsenal as one of the “most important” teams in the world, ahead of his summer transfer. The Gunners are thought to have agreed to meet his €30million (£26.3m) exit clause, with his move set to be ratified as soon as Uruguay’s World Cup adventure is over, if not before.

It all means Arsenal can expect to add some serious muscle to their midfield next season with the double £43.8m captures both close.

