Arsenal close to nailing down Ozil and Alexis to new deals – report

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are close to signing new contracts at Arsenal, according to reports on Sunday.

The duo, who both have two years remaining on their existing contracts, have been in talks with the club for several months.

Although talks have so far yet to see either player reach an agreement over their future, Arsene Wenger always insisted he was confident the duo would stay.

And according to the Sunday Mirror, the pair are close to signing new five-year deals, which will see them commit to the Gunners until 2021.

The paper claims an agreement with the duo could be finalised this week.

The report claims that Ozil, 27, has been lifted by the £35million signing of compatriot and Germany team-mate Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia.

The two are close friends and defender Mustafi’s arrival could be a factor in Ozil deciding to add three more years to his present contract.

Sanchez, also 27, was a summer target for Italian champions Juventus, but he made it clear he wanted to stay put.

The player recently claimed he was in the same bracket as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and apparent happiness at Arsenal has given the club optimism that Sanchez too will agree to remain at the club.