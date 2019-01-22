Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is reportedly close to sealing a move to Arsenal after Barcelona landed his replacement in Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Former Tottenham flop Boateng completed a loan move from Sassuolo, with a view to a permanent €8m switch this summer, prompting speculation that Suarez will now definitely be on his way.

Those rumours were heightened even further after Barca were also linked with a move for Boateng’s Sassuolo midfield partner Stefano Sensi, a move that would surely see the end of Suarez’s stay at the Nou Camp.

Mundo Deportivo claims that the current LaLiga leaders winners are working quickly on getting Suarez out of the door and that there is already a ‘full and economic agreement’ in place for the transfer.

The former Villarreal man will join the north London side on a loan until the end of the season, a deal which will cost the Gunners €2m, while the option of a permanent summer move is also being discussed.

The report goes on to state that Ernesto Valverde’s side want to include a mandatory option to sign the player after his temporary deal comes to an end, while the Gunners are not ready to buy him in January or commit to paying after the current campaign.

Barca are keen to get the deal over the line, however, as they are concerned that Suarez’s value will depreciate if he stays in Catalonia.