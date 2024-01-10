Arsenal one step closer to solving emergency after rivalling Aston Villa for easily available target

Arsenal have identified someone who could ease their concerns at left-back after being linked with Aston Villa target Leonardo Spinazzola.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is Arsenal’s main left-back usually, but he has been struggling with calf problems recently. It has highlighted a lack of competition and depth in his role, which wasn’t even his own natural position earlier in his career.

Arsenal let Kieran Tierney go on loan to Real Sociedad this season, reducing their natural options at left-back, and he will not be recalled.

Alternatives include using centre-half Jakub Kiwior (who has been linked with an exit) or right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu (currently on duty with Japan at the Asian Cup) there, but a genuine left-back could be useful.

With that in mind, Arsenal have recently been brought into the equation for Spinazzola.

A few years ago, Spinazzola’s bursting runs down the left flank made him one of the most dangerous players at Euro 2020 until a serious injury halted his participation.

Had Spinazzola avoided that injury, he could well have earned a big move in the summer of 2021, but alas, he has remained at Roma, where he is now into the final six months of his contract.

Spinazzola’s agent, Davide Lippi, has recently denied there is any chance of him extending his stay at Roma.

Therefore, Jose Mourinho’s side will gladly cash in on the 30-year-old this month rather than lose him for free in the summer (especially when he was one of their top five most expensive signings of all time). Presumably, it won’t take too high a bid to get him at this stage.

According to LAROMA24, Spinazzola has been attracting Premier League interest again, with Arsenal in the queue.

In addition, Aston Villa – who, coincidentally, are one of the clubs keeping an eye on Tierney for next season – are also interested in Spinazzola.

A move to Villa Park would reunite the full-back with his former teammate and compatriot, Nicolo Zaniolo.

But for the rest of the season, Villa already have Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno at left-back.

Neither of the 30-year-olds may be the long-term solution for Unai Emery anymore, but are decent enough to see the season through at least.

Therefore, Arsenal’s need for someone like Spinazzola – who, despite favouring a left-back role, is right-footed – might be greater.

How has Spinazzola been doing?

Spinazzola shot to international attention two-and-a-half years ago, but was robbed of the chance to progress while at his best.

The Achilles injury he suffered at the last Euros kept him out until the back end of the 2021-22 season, in which he was only able to make four appearances.

He played 40 times last season, but has been in and out of the Roma team more recently.

Mourinho has still given Spinazzola 17 appearances, from which he has scored one goal and added three assists.

However, the Special One has sometimes favoured the younger Nicola Zalewski in the left-wing-back berth.

While Zalewski – who was promoted from Roma’s academy while Spinazzola was recovering from his serious injury and has competed for his place ever since – has suffered from inconsistency, there is a growing sense that the more senior Giallorossi left-back is nearing the end of his time with the club.

There has been talk of a move to the Saudi Pro League, but perhaps the Premier League market is still open for him.

