Arsenal closing in on hiring Invincible as new director, signing £5m starlet

Former Arsenal man Edu is set to return to the Gunners to become their new director of football, according to a report.

Sven Mislintat, who became the gunner’s head of recruitment in November 2017, left the post in February and the North Londoners have not appointed anyone since.

Edu was part of Arsenal’s 2003-04 Invincibles side and is apparently the man that the north London side view as the ideal man to fill the role.

He currently works as general coordinator for Brazil’s national teams, and the Daily Mail claim that Arsenal will make their move to bring him back having failed to lure Monchi to the Emirates Stadium.

The report does claim that Edu would not be hired straight away and instead would join once Brazil’s Copa America campaign is over in the summer, but the Gunners are happy to wait.

The report goes on to state that Arsenal are closing in on signing Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli this summer in a £5million year.

Currently at Brazilian side Ituano, Martinelli has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United and the 17-year-old is highly rated in his native land.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!