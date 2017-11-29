Arsenal closing in on Lyon star tipped as perfect Sanchez replacement

Nabil Fekir is reportedly edging closer to a move to Arsenal as the Gunners target the Lyon star to replace Alexis Sanchez.

The France attacking midfielder has been identified as the perfect replacement for Chile star Sanchez, who is expected to quit the Gunners in the summer.

Sanchez, along with Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil, are both expected to leave on free transfers at the end of the season – especially after Arsene Wenger insisted that neither player would be sold on the cheap in January.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also keen on Fekir, but the Daily Star is reporting that Arsenal are very much the favourites to land the 24-year-old, whose current Lyon contract runs out in 2020.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.