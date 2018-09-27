Arsenal come to final decision on Aaron Ramsey future

Aaron Ramsey will leave Arsenal at the end of the season, with reports claiming that there is no new contract offer on the table for the midfielder.

The Gunners are now expecting to lose the 27-year-old on a free next summer, after a sudden breakdown in communications between the club and the player, despite Ramsey being keen to stay.

The Wales star was said to be ready to commit his future to Unai Emery’s men but the Daily Mirror claims that there is now no contract to sign, as AC Milan are linked with a move for the player.

Emery admitted back in August that Ramsey had spoken to him about his role in the team, but the report goes on to state that is not clear whether the Spaniard wanted to keep the midfielder in the first place.

Arsenal’s wage bill has been growing all the time, with Mesut Ozil now on £350,000-a-week, but the collapse of Ramsey’s talks are not necessarily thought to be money related.

The news will come as a big blow to the Gunners, as they prepare to lose another top player for a lower fee in January or nothing in the summer.

Both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez were allowed to enter the final years of their contracts, with the former opting to stay while Sanchez ended up joining Manchester United in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.