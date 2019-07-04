Arsenal confident fresh bid for left-back will finally do the trick

Arsenal will reportedly lodge a £22million bid for Kieran Tierney in the next 48 hours, as they look to beat Napoli to the left-back.

Celtic turned down Arsenal’s opening bid of £15m for the player and are said to value the 22-year-old at nearer £25m.

Unai Emery has identified Tierney as the perfect option to take over from Nacho Monreal, however, Napoli’s interest in the Scotland international has prompted a swift response from Arsenal.

The Gunners were said to be preparing a £19m offer, but the Daily Record now claims the north London side are confident that a £22m bid will do the trick.

Napoli’s interest has forced Unai Emery’s men to accelerate talks, and Arsenal will be boosted by the news of Celtic’s latest signing.

The Scottish champions have signed left-back Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo from Rapid Vienna as Tierney’s potential replacement, while Arsenal have convinced Monreal to cancel his contract with the club.

Tierney is thought to be keen on moving to The Emirates and could become Celtic’s record transfer sale if he leaves for more than £19.7m.

