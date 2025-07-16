Arsenal confident they’ve successfully HIJACKED Liverpool striker signing

Arsenal have outbid Liverpool and two separate reports have stated the Gunners are confident they’ve won the race to sign an in-demand striker.

Arsenal and Liverpool are embroiled in a transfer arms race this summer. Both clubs are splashing the cash and massively improving their starting elevens.

The expectation is both sides will field brand new strikers at the tip of their attack next season. Arsenal are closing in on signing Viktor Gyokeres, while Liverpool are ready to bid £120m for Alexander Isak. If the Newcastle ace remains in situ, Liverpool will move for Hugo Ekitike.

But while Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta are clearly focusing on the here and now, their clubs are also keeping one eye on the future.

News broke on Wednesday afternoon of Liverpool tabling a bid for Salford City striker, Will Wright.

The 17-year-old is the most highly regarded prospect at the club and had made a huge impression in pre-season, scoring four goals in three appearances for the senior side so far.

The Sun stated Liverpool tabled a bid worth £100,000 plus add-ons. Reporter Ben Jacobs in conjunction with talkSPORT stated the total value of the offer was £200,000.

The Reds were described as being in ‘advanced talks’ by Jacobs and were termed ‘favourites’ to seal a deal by The Sun. However, the latest updates from both The Sun and DaveOCKop state Arsenal have trumped Liverpool.

Firstly, DaveOCKop’s report – which has since been verified by Ben Jacobs – stated: ‘The Gunners have firmed up their interest in the last 72 hours and are close to agreeing a fee with Salford City.

‘Liverpool looked to have been in the driving seat for Will Wright but Arsenal have stolen a march on the Merseyside club.

‘Arsenal’s offer is believed to include a package where Salford could earn over £500,000.’

The Sun’s piece pointed to a different figure, though echoed claims Arsenal are now expected to beat Liverpool to the talented teenage striker.

They stated Arsenal ‘look to have won’ the race for Wright after ‘hijacking Liverpool’s move.’

The report added: ‘Liverpool had been favourites to sign the highly-rated striker, who has already scored four times for Salford in pre-season.

‘But Arsenal hope they have clinched the transfer with an offer of £250,000 plus major add-ons.’

Manchester City and Burnley are also understood to have made approaches for Wright, though it’s Arsenal who barring a late twist will reign supreme.

Will Wright (17), subject of an offer from Arsenal according to reports, has scored over 40 goals for Salford City’s youth & reserve sides, as well as making a handful of first-team appearances last season. ⚽️ 🎥 @SalfordCityFC pic.twitter.com/dbxqfvwbYl — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 16, 2025

