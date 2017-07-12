Arsenal ‘confident’ latest Lemar offer will ‘seal the deal’

Thomas Lemar’s long-awaited transfer to Arsenal could be a step closer to fruition with reports claiming Arsene Wenger claiming the club’s latest offer will be accepted.

Having seen offers of first £30million and then £40million rejected this summer, Arsenal have since made a £45million bid to Monaco, with the player presented with a £100,000-a-week deal on a contract to 2022.

Both the player and his representatives are keen to sign Arsenal’s proposal, but persuading Monaco to sell has proved rather trickier, amid claims they value the star at nearer the £80million mark.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, Arsene Wenger is growing in confidence that he will land his man with reports in France suggesting Monaco are ready to sell the France star.

Should the transfer go through, Lemar would join fellow Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac at the Emirates Stadium this summer as Arsenal look to regain their footing in the top-four of the Premier League.

Speaking about Arsenal’s interest in Lemar on Tuesday, Wenger said: “He’s a player that we follow yes. That we look at,” said Wenger.

“But it’s speculation at the moment. There is nothing really concrete about any signing. The rest is only speculation.

“I am open to get some more signings, but it is not easy to find the players who can strengthen our squad, because we have top-quality players.

“There are two ways to improve always: analyse what we did well last season and what we did not so well and improve that, and then you can bring new players in.

“But at the moment, because we are in pre-season, it is very important for us to analyse well what happened last season and where we can improve.

“We have top quality in our squad, and at the moment I focus on that.”