Arsenal confident of avoiding another Sanchez situation with top star

Arsenal are confident they can agree a new contract with Aaron Ramsey and avoid losing him like they did Alexis Sanchez in January.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has already revealed that the club are in talks with the Wales star over a new contract at The Emirates.

The north London giants have had the spotlight on them over their contract negotiations after failing to tie down a number of their top stars to new deals.

Mesut Ozil did pen a new contract with the club but Sanchez was allowed to leave in January after it became clear that he wanted out.

Jack Wilshere, who captained the side in the 3-0 win over Stoke, is also out of contract in the summer and serious doubts still remain over whether the midfielder will extend his stay.

As for Ramsey, he will be out of contract in the summer of 2019 and Wenger is confident a new deal will get done.

When asked about the Welshman’s situation, Wenger responded: “We are communicating.

“Yes, I’m confident, he’s not at the end of his contract, he has one-and-a-half years to go. From my side it is clear, but you always have to find an agreement.

“We want him to stay. He’s one of these guys who has been here for a long time. He will be an important player in the future of this club.”

Wenger also added that he only wants players at the club who are there because they want to play for Arsenal.

He added: “I don’t want to convince a player (they should sign).

“I want the player to be happy to play for the club. Having players who want to play for the club is the way we want to play football and is in the values we feel are important to us.

“With the right amount of money we want to pay, all these things have to come together.”