Arsenal confirm bad news regarding Hector Bellerin injury

Hector Bellerin has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season after seriously injuring his knee on Sunday.

The Spanish defender was stretchered off on 72 minutes of the home win over Chelsea and replaced by Mohamed Elneny after pulling up at The Emirates.

Arsenal have released a statement on their website and report he will be sidelined for a minimum of six months with surgery set to take place this week.

“Further to the injury sustained during our match against Chelsea on Saturday, we can confirm that Hector has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee,” read the statement.

“Hector will undergo surgery to repair this in the coming days. The rehabilitation process is expected to take between six to nine months and therefore rules Hector out of action for the remainder of this season.

“Everyone at the club will now be working as hard as we can to ensure Hector is back on the pitch as soon as possible next season.”

Bellerin has made 18 starts in the Premier League this season, the majority of which have been at right-back.

It was the 23-year-old’s first start since returning from a calf injury; now Unai Emery must decide whether he can manage without Bellerin or dip into the loan market to fill the void left by the former Barcelona man.

