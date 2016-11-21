Arsenal confirm Bellerin has signed new long-term deal

Hector Bellerin has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, the Premier League club have announced.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich have all been linked with a move for Bellerin, who has cemented himself as Arsenal’s first-choice right-back since breaking into the first team in 2014.

However, on Monday after Arsenal confirmed that Bellerin has signed a new deal, with the London Evening Standard reporting the Spaniard has penned a six-and-a-half year contract, more than doubling his wages to over £100,000 a week in the process.

The report suggested Arsene Wenger wanted to delay contract talks with the 21-year-old to focus on new deals for Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.