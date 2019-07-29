Arsenal consider move for €40m Italy man to address major issue

Arsenal are considering a move for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani to help fix their defensive woes, a report claims.

Unai Emery is understood to be desperate to bolster the Gunners’ back line ahead of the new season and a centre-back is understandably high on his list of priorities.

Laurent Koscielny is currently trying to force a move away from the Emirates Stadium while Rob Holding is currently out with injury, leaving Emery with Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nacho Monreal as his centre-back options.

Arsenal did announce the signing of William Saliba from St Etienne on a long-term contract last week, but the 18-year-old defender will spend next season on loan at the Ligue 1 club before linking up with the Gunners next summer.

Now, Italianoutlet Corriere Torino, claims that Rugani is the subject of interest from Arsenal as the 24-year-old is set for a reduced role under Maurizio Sarri this season.

Rugani made 20 appearances for Juve last season but the big money signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax means he could play even less next term.

The report claims that a price tag of around €40million has been set for Rugani, while Chelsea have apparently ‘cooled’ their interest.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!