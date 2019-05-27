Arsenal consider move for €70m star as Milan may be forced to sell

Arsenal are weighing up a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, a report claims.

After their failure to qualify for the Champions League, Milan could be forced into selling some of their key players to balance the books, and Donnarumma is never far away from transfer speculation.

The 20-year-old has already been linked with Manchester United as a replacement in the event of David De Gea leaving, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, another Premier League side have joined the chase.

With Bernd Leno not fully convincing in his first season at the Emirates Stadium, and Petr Cech retiring, Unai Emery is considering making a move for a new shot-stopper, with Donnarumma one of his main options.

The Italian wants to stay at Milan, where he has spent all of his career so far. However, the financial pressure may prove too much for Milan, who are already under Financial Fair Play scrutiny from UEFA.

Donnarumma is one of Milan’s highest earners, with a €6m salary, so they may be keen to get his wages off the books. He is under contract until 2021, but his agent, Mino Raiola, is facing a three-month ban from football activity. It is not yet clear how this will affect any potential transfers involving his clients.

