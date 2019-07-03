Arsenal consider offloading £350k-a-week man to land Liverpool target

Arsenal are accelerating talks for Lyon star Nabil Fekir but are yet to place an official bid, according to a report.

Nabil Fekir looked set to sign for the Reds last summer but the moved collapsed as there were problems with the players medical.

The European champions have been linked with another move for the attacking midfielder this summer whilst AC Milan are also thought to want to bring Fekir to the San Siro.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Fekir this summer as Unai Emery looks for fresh creativity in his squad.

The Gunners are trying to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, but their offer for the Ivorian is likely to fall well short and at this stage, a deal appears unlikely.

Now, French publication L’Equipe (via Metro) claims that Arsenal ‘have made contact over a potential move’, but discussions are ‘at a very early stage’.

Any transfer is believed to be dependant on the club’s ability to sell Mesut Ozil, whose £350k-a-week wages are currently a huge burden on their coffers.

Fekir has 192 appearances for the French side and was made captain in August 2017 after the departure of Maxime Gonalons.

