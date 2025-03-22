Liverpool are reluctant to hand a high profile star a new contract due to a frustrating weakness, and Arsenal are understood to be looking into signing the player as part of a potential double deal, according to reports.

Liverpool may yet win the Premier League this season, though their squad could look unrecognisable next term. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract in the summer, while Caoimhin Kelleher and Darwin Nunez are expected to be sold.

Yet despite Nunez and potentially Salah being in line to leave, two more departures from Liverpool’s forward line could occur.

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Liverpool are hesitant to hand striker Diogo Jota a new contract. The frontman’s existing deal is due to expire in 2027.

The Portuguese, 28, is arguably the best finisher at the club. However, Jota is frequently denied the chance to prove his worth in front of goal by persistent injuries.

FI state it’s those niggling injury issues that are at the heart of Liverpool’s reluctance to offer fresh terms. Accordingly, a sale could be explored, with Sky Germany also suggesting Jota could make way earlier in March.

Liverpool are on the hunt for a new starting striker regardless of whether Jota stays or goes. The same is true down at Arsenal and according to FI, Jota could be the solution for the Gunners.

Both clubs are desperate to land Alexander Isak but with Newcastle dead set against selling and quoting a monstrous £150m price tag, they may have to explore alternatives.

Arsenal are understood to hold interest in Jota who is also on the radar of several Saudi Arabian sides.

And if Jota were to make the surprise switch to the Emirates, he could quickly be joined by a teammate from Liverpool’s forward line…

Diogo Jota AND Luis Diaz in Arsenal sights

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, was informed on March 19 of Arsenal’s interest in Luis Diaz.

The Colombian, also 28, remains on the terms he agreed upon signing from FC Porto three years ago. As such, Diaz pockets just £55,000-a-week at present, a figure well below what a player of his talent and influence at Anfield warrants.

Liverpool have held exploratory talks over a contract extension on much improved terms. But with Diaz now 28 and losing his place to Cody Gakpo in Arne Slot’s strongest eleven, a sale is likelier than you might think.

Speaking earlier this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated: “And also for Luis Diaz, there is a concrete possibility to leave Liverpool. At the moment it’s not guaranteed, but it’s a concrete possibility.

“There were some clubs from Saudi interested in Luis Diaz and he decided to continue with Liverpool one year ago.

“Summer 2024 there was [also] interest from Manchester City. A deal didn’t happen but the interest was genuine. Now let’s see what happens because Barcelona are looking for a winger and Luis Diaz is appreciated by some people internally at the club.”

We’ve since been informed Diaz is a player of interest to the Gunners, though it’s important to stress he’s not their preferred option for the left wing.

That honour falls to Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams who according to BILD, is ‘closer’ to joining Arsenal above all other suitors.

Williams, 22, can be signed for just €58m/£48.7m via a release clause, though his salary demands will be substantial.

