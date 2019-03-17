Arsenal considering using duo as part of swap deal for Palace star

Unai Emery is reportedly willing to hand over a top Arsenal prospect in a bid to land Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

Wan-Bissaka has emerged as one of English football’s top young talents this season, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City showing a strong interest in the 21-year-old.

The Gunners, however, are not expected to spend big in the summer window and will instead have to offer a part-exchange deal to get their man.

To that end, The Sun reports that Emery is pondering sending Reiss Nelson or Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the opposite direction.

With Hector Bellerin on the road to recovery from a serious knee injury, coupled with Stephan Lichtsteiner’s woes this season, Arsenal are expected to bring in a new right-back.

Nelson is currently on loan at German outfit Hoffenheim but has dropped down the pecking order after making a bright start to the campaign.

Maitland-Niles has developed into a dependable wide player under Emery, although he prefers to play further forward and has looked vulnerable defensively at times – leading to talk that Emery may be willing to sacrifice the 21-year-old in an effort to get Wan-Bissaka.