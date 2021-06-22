Arsenal have three weeks to sign winger for €25m despite rival preference

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of FC Porto winger Jesus Corona by making contact with his agent, according to a report.

After missing out on European qualification for the first time in the 21st Century, Arsenal have a rebuild on their hands this summer. They will have to modify their squad but won’t necessarily have a huge budget to do so. However, they could still target some players of a decent calibre in the hope of getting back where they belong.

Reports in England recently divulged their potential interest in Corona, who has been at Porto since 2015. Now, those claims are gaining traction in Europe as well.

According to ABC, Arsenal have made a phone call to Corona’s agent, Matias Burgue. They are aware of a release clause in the winger’s contract and are now laying the groundworks for a deal.

Corona will be free to leave Porto if anyone pays €25m before a deadline of July 15th. Arsenal are among those who could seek to activate it, as they would be able to afford it.

However, they are not alone in their pursuit, as Sevilla are also keen. In fact, Corona’s preference would be to join the La Liga outfit.

But he is also set to receive offers from Serie A in addition to the potential of one coming from Arsenal. Hence, he should have plenty of options open to him.

What’s more, Sevilla are not yet ready to pay the asking price for Corona without selling some players first. With their negotiations on hold, Arsenal could have a window of opportunity.

June 22 Transfer Chatter - Ronaldo to Barcelona, Juventus to sell Ramsey and Mourinho wants Rui Patrício Barcelona president Joan Laporte wants to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Ramsey's time at Juventus appears to be coming to an end and new Roma boss Jose Mourinho looks set to make a move for Wolves keeper Rui Patrício.

Corona is willing to wait and see what Sevilla’s plans are, but if they cool their interest, there could be a chance for Arsenal.

The 28-year-old mainly plays as a winger, but can also provide cover at right-back. Therefore, if he was to move to the Emirates Stadium, he could help replenish Mikel Arteta’s wing options, but also potentially help replace Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin is one of Arsenal’s most senior players but has been linked with an exit, potentially to his native Spain.

And with the wingers in front of him not firing, such as Willian, and Arsenal losing the creativity of Martin Odegaard after the end of his loan spell, Corona could help fill a number of roles.

But first, they must try to convince him to snub Sevilla.

Arsenal have Dutch star on agenda

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been linked with a left-back who could help add depth where they need it.

According to Football.London, they have revived their interest in a January target who they can now acquire without a transfer fee.

Their ideal candidate would be someone under the age of 30, but they may change that plan after becoming aware of an opportunity.

READ MORE: Arsenal put Dutch star back on agenda as Leeds stance is revealed