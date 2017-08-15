Arsenal contact Real Madrid with Alexis Sanchez swap request

Arsenal have contacted Real Madrid to see if they’d have any interest in exchanging Alexis Sanchez for Karim Benzema, according to reports in the Spanish press.

The Gunners have accepted the fact that Sanchez will not sign a new deal at the Emirates, but with just 10 months left on his existing deal, are desperate to keep him out of the clutches of their Premier League rivals.

Both Chelsea and Manchester City have been tipped to make moves for Sanchez, with Tuesday’s Paper Talk suggesting Pep Guardiola’s men are readying a £60million offer to tempt Arsenal to sell.

However, the Arsenal hierarchy are desperate to prevent Sanchez joining a direct rival and would prefer to see him move overseas.

According to Don Balon, Arsenal’s solution is to try to temp Real Madrid to part with Benzema, who is a long-term Arsene Wenger target, in exchange for Sanchez.

The 29-year-old’s future has been thrown into doubt as the European champions continue their efforts to try and prise Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.

And the Spanish outlet believes the swap deal could tempt Real president Florentio Perez, given reports earlier this summer that the European champions had attempted to sell the £62million-rated France striker.

Benzema, who is now 29, joined the Spanish giants back in 2009 for £31million but it’s understood that Perez feels he has got the best out of the player and that it’s time to bring in fresh blood.