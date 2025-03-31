Liverpool are strongly considering a radical shake-up of their forward line this summer, after Fabrizio Romano confirmed Luis Diaz could be allowed to leave this summer with Arsenal one of four possible destinations, and with the Colombian just one of two big-name attackers who Arne Slot is open to moving on.

The Colombia winger moved to Anfield in a €45m (£37.5m) deal from FC Porto in January 2022, signing a five-and-a-half-year deal at Anfield through to the summer of 2027. Now into his fourth season at Anfield, Diaz has scored 37 times in 140 appearances for Liverpool, while also weighing in with a further 20 assists.

That tally includes a respectable 18-goal contributions (13 scored, five assists) from 42 appearances this season – already his joint best return across a single campaign for the Merseysiders.

However, in recent weeks it’s been suggested a move away from Anfield could be on the cards for the 28-year-old, whose current deal will have just two years left to run come the summer.

And while Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for Diaz, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed earlier this month that Arsenal were also tentatively weighing up a possible swoop for his services.

Now Romano has backed up those claims and confirmed Diaz could be allowed to leave during the close season.

“My information at the moment is that there is nothing advanced or concrete in terms of new contract talks at Liverpool,” Romano told the Daily Briefing.

“My information is that already in January, there was some interest from the Saudi Pro League, with clubs approaching Diaz.

“He wanted to stay at the club and Liverpool didn’t want to change the squad at that moment, so nothing happened.

Confirming widespread interest in the 101-goal attacker, Romano continued: “There is already interest from several clubs around Europe in Diaz and also abroad. There’s interest from Saudi, as mentioned, but he’s also appreciated by some people at Barcelona.”

Refusing to rule Arsenal out, Romano conceded: “I have nothing to report on the links with Arsenal. But let’s see between now and the end of the season what happens with the Colombian winger.”

Romano confirms second Liverpool forward could also leave

While we understand Arsenal are keen to add another wing option to their attack this summer, both manager Mikel Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta have another name in mind as their top target – that being Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

While the Spain winger does have a €58m clause in his deal allowing him to leave, the terms of that arrangement means it would have to be paid up front, making any transfer particularly difficult to navigate.

It’s understood the Gunners, though, could yet offer the LaLiga side a higher fee for Williams if it meant secured his signing on more favourable terms and spread out over, say a five-year period.

But should that move fail to come around, Fletcher is adamant that Diaz will come into their thinking.

Meanwhile, Romano has confirmed that Diaz is not the only Reds attacker set to leave this summer, having confirmed the news that Darwin Nunez is also set to move on after falling down the pecking order.

“It’s still early in this story, but in general, there is a feeling that Diaz, as well as Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, could be leaving Anfield in the summer transfer window,” Romano added.

“It’s not guaranteed yet, but it’s a strong possibility and one to watch.”

Our transfer corrrespondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed last week that Nottingham Forest were ready to throw their hat into the ring for the striker and could look to launch a surprise summer move for the Uruguayan if they bring Champions League football to the City Ground next season.

Arsenal plot brilliant triple deal; Alexander-Arnold U-turn talk

Meanwhile, Berta could be the key to Arsenal securing the third of a game-changing triple signing in his first transfer window at Arsenal, according to reports, and with the first of those deals already thought to be in the bag.

Another star linked with a move to Emirates Stadium is Jonathan David and Galetti has confirmed the Gunners are one of four Premier League sides considering an approach and with the Canada striker’s stance on a summer move also coming to light.

Over at Anfield, Liverpool have been told that the deal to take Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is NOT DONE YET – and they could yet persuade the player to extend his stay at Anfield if they do one thing.

On the incoming front, though, there is reportedly a growing belief at Liverpool that they’ve already nailed down their first summer signing in a deal that could ultimately be worth up to £50m.

IN-FOCUS: Luis Diaz’s career at Liverpool by numbers