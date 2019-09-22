Arsenal could end paying 100 times more to re-sign Liverpool target

Arsenal are reportedly one of 45 clubs monitoring the development of PSV striker Donyell Malen.

Malen made his international debut for the Netherlands in September after showing impressive form for PSV last season.

The striker, who has also been linked with Liverpool, joined the Dutch club in August 2017 from Arsenal – having spent two years in north London.

The Gunners, who sold Malen to PSV for just £500,000, are now considering making a £50m move – an increase of a ridiculous 9,900% in value.

The Sunday Mirror claims that ‘no fewer than 45 clubs’ are interested in the 20-year-old and have asked to be kept ‘informed’ of his future ‘plans’.

Malen, who joined Arsenal initially to emulate Dutch legend Dennis Bergkamp, scored five goals in an Eredivisie game this season and netted in the 4-2 win over Germany this month.

With 10 goals in 13 games this campaign, PSV ‘believe he is already worth 100 times the sum they paid Arsenal to secure his services’.

Read more: Thomas Meunier has hinted that he would like to stay at Paris Saint Germain, despite reports linking him with Arsenal.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!