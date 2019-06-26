Arsenal could finance £80m winger move by selling £70m star to Man Utd

Arsenal could afford to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace if they sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is linked with Manchester United, a report claims.

BBC journalist David Ornstein claims that the only ‘realistic’ way Arsenal could afford to bring in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha would be to sell Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang.

There have been reports over the last week that Unai Emery ‘will ask Arsenal to break the bank’ for Zaha despite widespread reports that the Spaniard’s budget could be as low as £45million.

Ornstein reckons that Palace would be ‘reluctant to entertain offers’ for £80m-rated Zaha ‘in light of Wan-Bissaka’s departure’.

The BBC man adds that ‘the most realistic way of generating the required finance would be by cashing in on’ Aubameyang, who was the Gunners’ top scorer last season.

There has been reported interest over the last week from Manchester United with the club making their ‘first offer’ of £70million, and Italian paper il Corriere dello Sport believes that the Red Devils could move again.

Romelu Lukaku’s move to Inter Milan appears to have hit a stumbling block, however his agent is still optimistic that a deal can be done, which would leave United needing a new striker.

Ornstein also names Lucas Torreira as another potential player Arsenal could cash in on – but the Gunners have ‘no intention’ of letting the Uruguayan leave and ‘do not believe he is unhappy’.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!