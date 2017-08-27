Arsenal could let Alexis Sanchez join Man City in £50m deal

Manchester City have been given a boost in their hopes of signing Alexis Sanchez due to a transfer domino effect, a report claims.

Leicester City have tabled a £27million bod for Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, which the Mirror claims could result in Arsenal selling Sanchez to City.

Despite Arsene Wenger remaining adamant the Chile international will not be sold, a resolution to his contract situation appears no closer.

The report claims that should Townsend move to the King Power Stadium, Arsenal will make a move for Roma target Riyad Mahrez.

That would then free up Alexis Sanchez to join Manchester City should an acceptable bid arrive from the Sky Blues before the end of the transfer window.

While City are willing to wait until 2018 for Sanchez and land him on a free transfer, a £50m price tag could be enough to persuade the Gunners to cash in this summer.