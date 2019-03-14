Arsenal could lose wonderkid compared with Ronaldo in Sancho-style deal

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka is wanted by a number of Bundesliga clubs ahead of what could be a Jadon Sancho style move, a report claims.

It was claimed earlier this month that as many as five young Gunners starlets have been the subject of scouting missions from clubs in Europe recently.

A report from The Sun claims that the Gunners ‘risk losing the winger’, who has been ‘watched by German scouts playing for the club’s Under-23s and in his three first-team appearances this season’.

Saka is not able to put pen top paper on a new deal at the Emirates Stadium until he turns 18 in September, the report claims, as he signed his first professional contract with Arsenal last year.

He has been tipped for a ‘great future’ by key figures inside the club, and was recently named in the England U19 squad to face the Czech Republic, Greece and Denmark this month.

Saka made his full home debut in the Europa League against Qarabag, drawing comparisons from some with Cristiano Ronaldo, and he could become the latest to take the plunge and move abroad.

Reports have suggested that Chelsea academy product Callum Hudson-Odoi is moving ever closer to leaving for Bayern after getting frustrated at Stamford Bridge, as the trend of young players at big Premier League clubs departing for better opportunities on the continent.