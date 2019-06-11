Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira could be sacrificed this summer as the Gunners look to boost their transfer kitty.

AC Milan are said to be very keen on landing the 23-year-old as they prepare to announce Marco Giampaolo as their new coach at the San Siro.

Torreira excelled under Giampaolo at Sampdoria and according to Tuttomercatoweb, the current Samp chief wants the combative midfielder to join up with him again.

The report goes on to add that Torreira, who remains under contract at Arsenal until 2023, is not currently thinking about quitting The Emirates – having notched two goals and five assists in 50 appearances in his debut season for the club.

However, money is tight after the Gunners failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League – and it is thought that if Milan come in with a significant offer then Unai Emery may allow one of his favourites to leave to strengthen his team elsewhere.

