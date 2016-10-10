‘Arsenal couldn’t afford to sign me,’ admits Leicester star Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez admits Arsenal did try to sign him this summer but he was unwilling to force a move from Leicester.

Arsenal agreed a fee with Leicester for Jamie Vardy at the start of the summer, only for the England striker to reject a move to the Emirates.

And the Gunners are also understood to have attempted to sign PFA Player of the Year Mahrez, who eventually signed a new deal with the Foxes.

“There was contact with Arsenal,” Mahrez told Canal Football Club.

“But Leicester wanted to keep me and I was pretty expensive. I did not want to create a conflict when the offer came in.

“Personally, I think it is a good thing I stayed put. It’s now up to me to prove myself again.”

While Mahrez is yet to recapture his remarkable form in the Premier League, the Algeria international has impressed in the Champions League, scoring twice against Club Brugge and creating Islam Slimani’s winner against Porto.