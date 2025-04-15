Aston Villa are within touching distance of agreeing their first summer signing after David Ornstein confirmed Monchi and Co are ‘close to a deal’ for Sverre Nypan – and with the trusted journalist revealing the two steps they must now overcome to secure the Rosenborg starlet’s signature.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Norwegian football’s hottest midfield talents, having already made 55 first-team appearances for his country and having represented his country’s Under-21s side on five occasions. Capable of playing across the midfield, though most comfortable as a No.8, Nypan has been very quickly targeted by some of English football’s biggest and best sides.

Indeed, the teenage prospect visited Arsenal during the winter window and held extensive talks with Mikel Arteta and Academy manager Per Mertesacker. It was even reported that the Gunners managed to agree personal terms with the player over a prospective move to north London, before it was decided, by Nypan’s family and representatives, to wait until the summer before making any move.

Thereafter, the midfielder was also strongly linked with Liverpool and Tottenham, which were keen to bring Nypan in and were reportedly preparing approaches of their own.

Ultimately, though, it is Aston Villa who look set to prevail with Ornstein revealing that a move to Villa Park is now on the agenda for the explosive midfield talent.

‘Aston Villa are working to close a deal to sign midfield talent Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg,’ Ornstein wrote on The Athletic.

‘Nypan has been a target for the likes of Villa, Arsenal and Girona – holding talks with them all in the winter market before deciding to readdress the situation ahead of the summer window.’

Villa have two hurdles left to overcome before signing midfielder

Ornstein went on to explain that there is now ‘optimism’ that the coveted 18-year-old will sign and that there is ‘enthusiasm’ from the teenager himself that a move to play for Villa, where he will work under Unai Emery, is the right move for him and his development.

However, while Ornstein describes the move as being seen as a ‘significant coup’ at Villa Park, he admits there is still work to be done before Villa can fully secure the Norway youth international’s signature.

Indeed, Ornstein claims Villa still need to agree personal terms as well as a fee with Rosenborg, and while a deal is not yet done, is not expected to prove a problem.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has previously revealed it would take a fee of around £15m for the Norwegian side to cash in on their young star, while the two clubs could arrange a series of pre-season friendlies as part of the arrangement.

Villa, though, are hopeful of securing the player’s signature early in the transfer window and secure a significant jump on several of their Premier League rivals.

Villa latest: Red Devils tracking Villa star; Rashford showdown talks

Meanwhile, Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is reportedly being tracked by Manchester United, with technical director Jason Wilcox shortlisting the England man as two potential targets to come in and play alongside Bruno Fernandes in the No.10 position.

The attacking midfielder joined Villa from Middlesbrough in February last year and is now one of the most important players in Emery’s squad, having bagged 14 goals and 12 assists in 46 appearances for Villa this season.

Per the report, Wilcox and co are ‘preparing an offer’ worth £69m (€80m, $91m) to see if they can tempt Villa into his sale.

Villa, of course, already have Marcus Rashford on loan and secured an option to make his move permanent this summer – so it remains to be seen if United could try and offset some of that cost into a move for Rogers.

The forward is set for ‘showdown talks’ with Ruben Amorim amid claims Villa weigh up whether to activate their option to sign him permanently.

Sources have also revealed to TEAMtalk that Pep Guardiola is also desperate to bring Rogers back to Manchester City after realising his mistake in allowing him to leave on the cheap for Boro.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Sverre Nypan?

Nypan’s stats for Rosenborg up to the end of the 2024 season

➡️ Sverre Halseth Nypan was born in Trondheim on 19 December 2006. He is 18-year-old and stands 6ft (1.82m).

➡️ Nypan grew up in Trondheim, playing academy football locally for Nardo FK, before joining Rosenborg in 2022, the country’s most successful club.

➡️ He began training with Rosenborg’s first team at the age of 14, such were his huge talents, with word quickly spreading of his ability, and he soon made his debut for their Under-21s side.

➡️ He eventually debuted on 6 November 2022 when he started in the league match against Jerv and making him the youngest player in their history at 15 years and 322 days.

➡️ In May 2023, Nypan scored his first Rosenborg goal in an Eliteserien clash against Bodo/Glimt, becoming the youngest player in their history to score in a league match, aged 16 years and 145 days.

➡️ The midfielder now has 4,000 first-team minutes under his belt and notched eight goals and six assists for Rosenborg during the 2024 season.

➡️ Compared to Martin Odegaard for his ability to carry the ball, beat opponents and pick out a key pass, he is seen as one of the country’s brightest prospects alongside Antonio Nusa.

➡️ In September 2023, Nypan signed a new contract with Rosenborg, which runs to December 31, 2026.

➡️ In October 2023, Nypan was picked out by The Guardian newspaper as one of the world’s best upcoming football stars and big stars of the 2030s and beyond.

➡️ Nypan has represented Norway at every level through from Under-15s to Under-21s, winning a total of 34 caps and is soon expected to receive a call-up to the full national side.