Real Madrid are ‘seriously considering’ making a move for a dream Arsenal transfer target this summer, with Los Blancos determining the ‘relatively simple’ deal is too juicy to pass up.

Arsenal intend to make a minimum of three hugely impactful signings this summer. Martin Zubimendi is expected to be arrival number one, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano giving the €60m deal his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation a fortnight ago.

Zubimendi will provide class, composure and control in central areas, but of greater intrigue to Arsenal fans is who’ll arrive in the final third.

The big difference between Arsenal and Premier League champions Liverpool this season has been in attack. The Reds have outscored the Gunners by 18 goals in the league, while recent surges from Newcastle and Manchester City have seen both clubs surpass Arsenal in the goals for column.

Arsenal are well aware of where they’ve fallen short and per Romano, additions on the left wing and up front will be made.

“For sure they will back Mikel Arteta this summer,” declared Romano on May 9. “A new number nine WILL arrive. A new winger WILL arrive.”

The BBC and Telegraph both pointed to Nico Williams as Arsenal’s No 1 target to serve as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli on the left side.

But according to a fresh update from Marca, Arsenal could be shoved aside by Real Madrid who more often than not, get their way in the transfer market.

Fresh off beating Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool to the signature of Dean Huijsen, Real Madrid are now ‘seriously considering’ a move for Williams.

Real Madrid are aiming to add more Spanish flavour to their side. That begins with incoming manager Alonso, while Huijsen has already been banked.

An agreement on personal terms with Alvaro Carreras of Benfica has been struck. Williams – who is a regular starter for Spain – could be next.

The report added: ‘Real Madrid is very pleased with Nico’s profile. He’s a young, explosive player with a great media impact and both sporting and commercial potential.

‘His status as a Spanish international also adds value to a team looking to maintain a solid domestic base and market traction.’

Nico Williams transfer ‘relatively simple’

Furthermore, the presence of a modest €58m release clause makes sealing a deal ‘relatively simple.’

Of course, Athletic Bilbao are well known for paying their players handsomely and Williams is understood to pocket in excess of €200,000-a-week at present. As such, a significant commitment on wages will be required.

Nevertheless, the potential signing holds further appeal for Real Madrid given Williams is a player Barcelona previously attempted to sign.

Being able to poach a player their fiercest rivals could not would go down well in the Spanish capital.

There is one word of warning in the piece, however, and it could provide a crumb of comfort to Arsenal fans and their hopes of landing Williams.

Real Madrid already boast a star-studded forward line with Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo their usual starters in attack.

As such, Marca suggested a move for Williams would only be finalised if a a major exit occurs. Rodrygo would be the ‘leading candidate’ to depart in that regard.

Concluding on Williams, Marca claimed Real Madrid believe the market opportunity is too tempting to pass up.

The report finished: ‘The feeling within the club is clear: the signing of Nico Williams is a market opportunity that cannot be ignored.’

