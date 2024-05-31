Arsenal, Crystal Palace stars eyed by Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich plot Premier League double raid

Vincent Kompany is reportedly keen to make two Premier League stars his first signings at Bayern Munich, one from Arsenal and another from Crystal Palace.

The appointment of the Belgian came as a shock after he failed to guide Burnley away from relegation this season – although that was always going to be a difficult task.

Kompany is known for his attractive brand of football and that, along with his big reputation from his playing days with Manchester City, made him a viable manager target for the German giants.

The coach will be expected to bring success back to Bavaria next season and has already identified some targets for the summer.

According to The Mirror, Kompany is eyeing a move for Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is now third choice behind Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior at the Emirates.

Jurrien Timber could also move ahead of Zinchenko in the pecking order now he’s returned to full fitness.

The Ukrainian international joined the Gunners from Man City two years ago and quickly became a fan favourite – helping Arsenal turn into consistent title challengers.

Kompany believes that Zinchenko could help take Bayern back to the top of the Bundesliga, with the club reportedly poised to launch an offer for him in the coming weeks.

Zinchenko has two years remaining on his contract with Arsenal and they are not thought to be planning negotiations about a renewal.

Vincent Kompany plots move for England youngster

Recent reports have suggested that Crystal Palace starlet Adam Wharton has also been identified as a target for Bayern by Kompany.

The 20-year-old joined the Eagles from Blackburn Rovers on a £22.5m deal in January and has been fantastic in the Premier League since his arrival.

The defensive midfielder’s fantastic performances earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships, too.

Wharton has caught the attention of several top European clubs and his value could skyrocket if he has a good Euros this summer.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Bayern’s interest in Wharton is genuine but Crystal Palace certainly won’t allow him to leave on the cheap.

Oliver Glasner sees Wharton as a key player for the future. It’s unclear at this stage how much the Eagles would demand for the midfielder – but it will be significantly higher than the fee they paid for him.

For now, Wharton’s full focus is on performing well for England in the Euros – assuming he isn’t dropped from the squad by Southgate before the submission deadline on June 7th.

