Divisive Arsenal figure tipped for Ozil reunion with summer exit likely

An Arsenal veteran who has split opinion could soon link up with former Gunner Mesut Ozil in Turkey with his time in North London nearing its end, according to reports.

Ex-Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil made his long-awaited Emirates exit last summer when departing for Turkish side Fenerbahce. The 32-year-old had been a favourite of club legend Arsene Wenger, but had fallen down the pecking order under subsequent managers.

His time in Turkey thus far has been anything but successful, with Ozil failing to register a single goal or assist in eight league outings.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t appear to have deterred Fenerbahce from eyeing up another raid in North London.

Online outlet Caught Offside (citing prominent Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola) report that David Luiz is ‘being seen as a target’ for Fenerbahce as well as Portuguese side Benfica.

Luiz’s current contract expires this summer and as yet, no word has emerged over an extension. An April report indicated which Serie A big hitter could become his ideal next destination.

Luiz’s time at Arsenal has been characterised by manful displays interspersed with a series of costly blunders.

But beyond his dubious on-field displays, the issue of his ‘leadership and influence on the squad’ is cited as a reason why Arsenal could seek to move on.

At 34, the experienced Brazilian appears to be nearing his end with Arsenal. This notion is backed up by a CBS report detailing his likely departure come season’s end.

Arsenal transfer hopes alive despite lowball offer

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made a lowball first offer for versatile Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer, according to a report in France.

a number of names continue to be linked with Arsenal. The latest to emerge as an option is PSG’s Kehrer, according to Paris Fans.

The 24-year-old has been with PSG since 2018, when he joined from Schalke. He is capable of playing as a right-back or centre-back, but has seemed to fare better in the latter position.

Even so, he may be considering his future after a difficult season in the French capital. His contract only lasts until 2023, so a move away might be on the agenda.

According to the French source, Kehrer has become a target for Arsenal. In fact, the Gunners have apparently tabled a first offer of €9m.

It won’t be enough to get a deal done, as PSG want to recoup around €25m. However, they might be able to find a middle ground.

