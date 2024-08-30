Reiss Nelson’s transfer deadline day move from Arsenal to Ipswich Town collapsed at the 11th hour, leaving Fulham to swoop in and edge out a number of Premier League rivals for his signature.

Arsenal winger Nelson has called the north London club his own since the age of eight when he joined their academy in 2008.

The player went on to make his first-team debut at the age of 17 and while he has always been highly-rated at Hale End, he has struggled for game time.

In his 90 appearances for the Gunners, for whom he has scored eight times and notched nine assists, just 35 of those have been in the starting XI.

With Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Bukayo Saka well ahead of him in the pecking order at Arsenal, Nelson was been linked with an Emirates exit.

Indeed, the 24-year-old reportedly informed the Gunners earlier this summer that he wanted to assess his options for a potential transfer.

In that time, he has been credited with interest from a host of English top-flight clubs. In July, TEAMtalk revealed that Nelson was open to joining West Ham this summer but that move came to nothing as the Hammers eventually signed Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

Our sources later confirmed that Fulham were considering raiding Arsenal for Nelson, soon after recruiting fellow Gunners academy product Emile Smith Rowe.

Everton were also keeping tabs on the former England Under-21 international but as deadline day came hurtling into view, Nelson remained at Arsenal.

For a time, it looked like ambitious Premier League new boys Ipswich would sign Nelson on a season-long loan.

The Tractor Boys have brought in more than 10 players this summer and spent in excess of £100m in their bid to stay in the English top-flight, after 22 years away.

It is understood if a deal was sorted, it would have been a straight loan move without the option to make the switch permanent.

But, just before the 11pm deadline struck, Fabrizio Romano stated Nelson’s loan move to Ipswich was off.

David Ornstein added that Fulham had then snuck in and secured his services on a season-long loan. He states that Nelson decided against joining Ipswich and is now advancing on a temporary switch to the Cottagers, with a deal sheet – to get the move over the line – submitted.

Either way, it just seems a matter of time before Nelson will move on from Arsenal in the not-so-distant future.