Euro Paper Talk: Major Arsenal signing shelved despite talks, with alternate move proposed; Multiple Liverpool exits coming

The fate of Arsenal target Kingsley Coman has become clear, while multiple Liverpool exits are expected before tonight’s 11pm deadline and two more West Ham moves have been agreed – all in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

KINGSLEY COMAN FATE DECIDED… FOR NOW

Arsenal have held talks over bringing Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman on board, though the French winger is expected to stay in Germany beyond the English 11pm deadline tonight, according to reports.

Arsenal have explored adding an experienced forward to their ranks late in the window. Raheem Sterling remains an option and is being internally discussed by Gunners chiefs.

However, French ace Coman had also emerged on Arsenal’s radar, with Bayern Munich open to selling.

The German giant won’t actively push the 28-year-old out. However, should a suitable offer arrive and should Coman elect to leave, Bayern won’t stand in his way.

TEAMtalk learned on Thursday that Coman’s camp had held discussions with Arsenal over a move to north London.

However, according to two fresh updates, Coman will not be moving to the Emirates, though could still leave Bayern over the next few days.

Arsenal deal shelved; Al Hilal take centre stage

Firstly, Sky Sports stated: ‘Kingsley Coman is expected to stay at Bayern Munich beyond tonight’s [English] deadline.

‘There have been offers from England and Europe – but none that the player or Bayern were willing to accept.

‘A substantial offer from Al Hilal remains on the table with the Saudi Pro-League window closing on Monday.’

The Al Hilal offer Sky in England mentioned was first revealed by Sky Germany.

Taking to X, their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, wrote: ‘Al-Hilal offering around €40m for FC Bayern’s Kingsley Coman. No decision has been made yet.

‘Bayern is not putting any pressure on the 28-year-old, but they would be willing to let him go.’

Crucially, the Saudi Pro League window remains open until September 2. As such, and while Coman now looks destined to remain with Bayern beyond the UK deadline, he could still be on the move in the coming days.

LIVERPOOL EXITS EXPECTED

Liverpool will finalise Stefan Bajcetic’s loan switch to RB Salzburg today. The deal does not contain an option or obligation to buy. (Various)

Fellow Reds youngsters Kaide Gordon and Ben Doak could also depart via the loan route, most likely to the Championship. Centre-back Nat Phillips is also expected to move on. (The Athletic)

Manchester United have reduced their asking price for Jadon Sancho to £25m. With the deadline fast approaching, they’re ready accept a loan proposal with a permanent sale looking unlikely – even at the reduced fee. (The Athletic)

Bayern Munich’s hopes of signing Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen are over. A €25m bid was rejected on Thursday and the deal will not progress. (Sky Germany)

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling. The Gunners are discussing internally whether to proceed. (Fabrizio Romano)

Sterling’s proposed move to Man Utd – potentially as part of a Sancho swap – is off. Arsenal now look like Sterling’s only hope of finding a new club. (TEAMtalk exclusive)

LEAGUE ONE TRANSFER RECORD UNDER THREAT

Birmingham City have made a giant bid worth between £9m-£10m for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield. If accepted, the move would smash the League One transfer record. (The Telegraph)

Al Ahli have agreed deals to sign Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen. But with only one overseas spot available in their squad, only one of the two strikers will be signed. (Various)

Tammy Abraham has arrived in Milan ahead of the cash-plus-player swap that will see AC Milan sign Abraham and Roma land Alexis Saelemaekers. Roma will also receive €10m in the deal. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Wilfried Zaha will complete a season-long loan switch from Galatasaray to French side Lyon. (Various)

Marseille have confirmed the signing of Neal Maupay from Everton. The deal is a season-long loan with an obligation to buy at €5.5m. (Marseille)

Strasbourg – sister club of Chelsea – are primed to sign Blues striker Deivid Washington for €21m. (L’Equipe)

TWO MORE WEST HAM MOVES AGREED

West Ham have secured an agreement to sign PSG midfielder Carlos Soler on a season-long loan. An option to buy worth €23m has been included. (L’Equipe)

Soler will take the place of James Ward-Prowse who is joining Nottingham Forest on a straight loan. A medical has been scheduled. (Various)

Roma have enquired into the signing of legendary German centre-back Mats Hummels who is still a free agent. (Sky Italia)

Roma have also sent an offer worth €20m to Sevilla in a late attempt to sign Loid Bade. (RMC Sport)

Sunderland have agreed a loan deal with Bournemouth that will see defender Chris Mepham spent the 2024/25 season with the Black Cats. (Sky Sports)

Real Betis will sell Nabil Fekir to Al Jazira for a package worth €7m. The Spanish side hope to sign either Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham or Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos as Fekir’s replacement. (Mario Cortegana)