Eddie Nketiah’s potential Arsenal exit has suffered a blow as one of his Premier League suitors has reportedly agreed to sign another striker in a club-record deal – but an Emirates departure is still a possibility.

Nketiah has been the subject of transfer speculation for several transfer windows now, but for the time being, he remains an Arsenal player.

And as time goes by, with the 25-year-old not getting any younger, the forward’s chances of first-team football at the ever-improving Gunners are looking increasingly remote.

In the one-time England international’s 168 appearances for the north London outfit, a paltry 70 of them have been in the starting XI – and much of that time was when they weren’t Premier League title challengers.

More often than not, Nketiah is brought off the bench and is currently behind Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz in the attacking pecking order.

The fact that he plays second fiddle to a false nine in Havertz and a forward who is not an out-and-out number nine in Jesus, suggests his chances of more minutes going forward are remote.

Arsenal have been urged to sign a prolific striker and if that were to happen, albeit it looks unlikely, Nketiah will be pushed further to the fringes under manager Mikel Arteta.

This is a far cry from when he signed a new five-year deal at the Emirates back in the summer of 2022 after an extended period of playing.

Last October, he said: “It was just my love for the club. London’s home, the club is home, but I’ve been an Arsenal fan all my life and that played a big part. Talking to the manager and the plans he had for me, and the fact he needed me… I knew I wanted to learn, develop and help this club.”

On Wednesday, TEAMtalk revealed that Arsenal are interested in letting Nketiah go this summer and Bournemouth were among the sides linked with him.

Arsenal want £30m for their academy product, who still has just under three years left on his current contract. But, things have moved very quickly in the past 24 hours and it seems a transfer to the Cherries is dead and buried.

Bournemouth sign Brazilian forward

That is because Andoni Iraola’s team have agreed a deal worth up to €47m (£40m) for FC Porto attacker Evanilson, according to Fabrizio Romano.

He claims the transfer is in place for the 24-year-old to be a replacement for striker Dominic Solanke – who joined Tottenham for £65m earlier this month.

The Portuguese side reportedly have a 10 per cent sell-on clause, medical tests has been booked and the two-time Brazil international will head to the south coast of England soon.

If all goes to plan, the former Fluminense man will become Bournemouth’s most expensive ever purchase, eclipsing the £28m they paid to Levante for Jefferson Lerma in 2018.

The Cherries are in need of goals after seeing Solanke, who found the net on 21 occasions last season, head for Spurs – and they will hope Evanilson can plug that gap.

The 6ft forward scored 25 goals for Porto last season and in total he has 60 goals in 154 matches for the Primeira Liga side.

Palace may swoop for Arsenal man

So, where does this leave Nketiah? The striker, who has scored 38 goals for the Gunners so far, is also on the radar of Crystal Palace.

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher understands the Eagles are monitoring Nketiah’s situation as backup forward as Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a Selhurst Park exit.

The 26-year-old is firmly behind in-form Jean Philippe Mateta in the striker queue at Palace, therefore, they are open to moving on the former Celtic star for the right price.

Palace are determined to keep hold of France international Mateta, along with talismanic defender Marc Guehi and attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

There may be plenty of twists and turns ahead before the transfer window shuts on August 30.