Red-hot striker Viktor Gyokeres has addressed his Sporting Lisbon future and weighed in on his hefty release clause amid links with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Gyokeres has been on the radar of the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, and more, off the back of his startling form for the Portuguese giants.

The 26-year-old, who swapped Coventry City for Ruben Amorim’s team in 2023 for £21 million (€24.9m / $27.7m), has scored a remarkable 51 goals in 56 matches for Sporting, while bagging 18 assists in the process.

His goalscoring output has, arguably, justified his reported £84m (€100m / $111m) release clause, and Sporting are said to be eager not to let him go for anything less than that.

Ahead of their Champions League opener against Lille on Tuesday, the Sweden international – whose contract runs until 2028 – was asked about his release clause. He also insisted he is happy at his current club.

“Good question… I don’t know, I don’t work for the club or am a businessman, I’m not up to speed on that. It’s a lot, but I don’t want to go anywhere. I’m happy at Sporting, it’s not a problem for me to stay. My value is my value. Let’s see if something happens,” he said on Monday.

Sporting stand their ground on Gyokeres

Gyokeres is proving he is not a one-trick pony so far, with the former Brighton forward scoring eight goals in five Liga Portugal games this season.

Amidst his excellent form, manager Amorim has warned potential suitors they will need to meet the Swede’s release clause if they want to secure the services of the in-form marksman.

He told CNN last week: “Gyokeres is a great player and I think he’s worth €100m. That’s the price he has and we have to go ahead with it. Whoever wants to [sign him] will have to pay €100m.”

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Gyokeres was at the top of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s striker shortlist, but a deal was never close to being struck.

If Gyokeres can fire on the European stage, teams may be queuing up to sign him in January or next summer.

Arsenal’s state of play

Despite keeping tabs on Gyokeres, Arsenal went in a different direction during the summer transfer window.

After turning goalkeeper David Raya’s loan move from Brentford into a permanent deal, the north London team recruited midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, and winger Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea.

Although the Gunners were linked with Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, before he headed out to Galatasaray on loan, and Ivan Toney, who eventually joined Al-Ahli permanently from Brentford, manager Arteta was happy with his attacking options.

They include false nine Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and versatile attacker Leandro Trossard.

Last month, Arteta said: “We have some great strikers. Gabi (Gabriel) Jesus is there, Kai (Havertz) has played there a lot of minutes, Leo (Leandro Trossard) has played there and we believe we have all the necessities as well.

“We fully trust our players. We want to get better for sure and we will try but we are going to try with the players that are already with us.”

With Arsenal being content with their options and with Gyokeres, who helped Sporting win the Primeira Liga last season, in no rush to leave the Lisbon outfit – it seems the ex-Coventry ace will not be moving on for the time being.

Gyokeres vs Arsenal’s forwards

Gyokeres, who failed to make the grade at Brighton before finding his feet at Coventry in the 2021/22 season, has scored 33 times in all competitions in 2024.

That puts him top of the pile ahead of the likes of Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland, prolific Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, and the lethal Kylian Mbappe.

And compared to Arsenal duo Havertz and Jesus, Gyokeres outstrips the pair with ease on the goalscoring front.

While the Portuguese top-flight is not at the same level as the Premier League, the former Swansea City loanee notched 29 league goals last season, compared to 13 from Havertz and just four from Jesus.

Gyokeres had a higher shots on target percentage (48.6), he was more clinical from his Expected Goals tally and he had more shot-creating actions, but Jesus led the way with successful take-ons (46.7 per cent).

Havertz also had the best aerial duel percentage (50.2) and edged Gyokeres for goal-creating actions (22 vs 21). Despite that, the Swede’s qualities are plain to see. Whether Arsenal are prepared to splash that amount of cash on him remains to be seen.