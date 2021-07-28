Arsenal will have to go back to the drawing board after target Julian Brandt has made his intentions for the future clear.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their midfield with Granit Xhaka braced to exit the Emirates and Matteo Guendouzi securing a loan in France.

A number of names have been touted as potential Gunners signings, including Borussia Dortmund’s Brandt.

There had been suggestions that the midfielder may be open to leaving this summer, with a price tag of £17.5million given as the sum needed to prise him away from the German club.

However, any hopes Arsenal had are now dead in the water. Brandt still has three years left on his contract and said he does not wish to orchestrate a transfer any time soon.

Speaking to RTL (via Football London), he said: “Of course, it’s nice when other clubs express interest.

“But from my side, there has never been any signs that I was thinking about a transfer. I don’t think I’ll be playing anywhere else this year.”

Since his £45million move from Bayer Leverkusen to Dortmund in 2019, Brandt has scored 11 times in 87 games. He’s also grabbed 15 assists in the process.

The playmaker lifted the DFB-Pokal last season as his side beat RB Leipzig 4-1 in the final.

The 25-year-old has won 35 caps for Germany since his debut in 2016, scoring on three occasions.

Arsenal hunt Bellerin replacement, but given brush off by target with €400m buyout

Arsenal still hopeful Odegaard return as Willock looks elsewhere

Mikel Arteta is working on a deal to bring back attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard back to the club.

The 22-year-old Norwegian spent the second half of last season at Arsenal. In his 20 games for the club he notched two goals and assists apiece.

He is reportedly open to a move back to the Emirates with Madrid not against moving him on again, be that temporarily or permanently.

Meanwhile, youngster Joe Willock has started talks with French club Monaco.

The 21-year-old was tipped to re-join Newcastle after enjoying a successful spell with the Magpies last season.

However, the offer of European football may end up luring Willock away from St James’ Park and to the other side of the English channel.

Arteta has stated Willock is part of his future plans despite only playing him in seven Premier League games last term.