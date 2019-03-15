Arsenal dealt blow as Sevilla confirm talks with key figure over return

Sevilla president Pepe Castro has confirmed that the club are in talks over a return for reported Arsenal target Monchi.

The 50-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to the Gunners and Manchester United prior to his exit from Roma earlier this month.

The Spaniard, whose full name is Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, played as a goalkeeper for Sevilla and retired in 1999 aged only 30. He went on to spend 17 years as sporting director at Los Rojiblancos before joining Roma in 2017.

Sevilla are set to undergo somewhat of an overhaul as first-team coach Pablo Machin was sacked on Friday, with Joachin Caparros moving down from sporting director to take the reigns..

Castro addressed the changes: “From today, Caparros is no longer a sports director. Our option for the role is to take the best and the best is Monchi. We have already dealt with him and we have great feelings.

“We need a sports director for you to replace Caparros and soon we will have news from Monchi. The conversations with Monchi have been very positive.

“We see him as very receptive and we are waiting to finish the negotiation. We talked for many days with him and he likes the Sevilla project.”