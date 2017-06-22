Arsenal dealt Mbappe blow as PSG up ante for striker – report

Arsenal and Real Madrid are in danger of being caught napping in the chase for Kylian Mbappe after Paris Saint-Germain reportedly made a surprise move.

The Monaco striker has become the hottest property on the planet following a stunning breakout season with Monaco.

Real Madrid were thought to be leading the race to sign him, though Arsenal have also been quietly confident of securing him too.

However, Goal reports that PSG have now thrown their hats into the ring with a stunning €135million offer after new sporting director Antero Henrique reversed their previous ‘no interest’ stance in the 18-year-old.

That move may well appeal to Parisian Mbappe, though he has also previously expressed a willingness to remain with Monaco for another season.