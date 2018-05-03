Arsenal defender out of World Cup with horror achilles injury

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny is set to miss the World Cup after suffering a torn achilles, it has been confirmed.

The defender went to the ground with no other player around him in the early stages of Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final second leg at Wanda Metropolitano.

The Frenchman looked in severe pain, rolling around on the ground and pounding the floor as medics rushed on.

It was confirmed during half-time that Koscielny has suffered a torn achilles, and will be out for six months.

“He’s holding his Achilles there,” Robbie Savage said while commentating on the game.

"He's holding his Achilles there," Robbie Savage said while commentating on the game.

"Just look at the way he fell over, there's no physiotherapist here, but you can tell when a player's badly hurt himself.

"He went straight to his Achilles didn't he. "It's a big moment for (Calum) Chambers coming on, into this stadium, into that back four.

“The captain going off, who’s a leader. Arsenal haven’t got many leaders on the pitch and losing one with the armband is a huge, huge blow.”