Arsenal defender out of World Cup with horror achilles injury
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny is set to miss the World Cup after suffering a torn achilles, it has been confirmed.
The defender went to the ground with no other player around him in the early stages of Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final second leg at Wanda Metropolitano.
The Frenchman looked in severe pain, rolling around on the ground and pounding the floor as medics rushed on.
It was confirmed during half-time that Koscielny has suffered a torn achilles, and will be out for six months.
“He’s holding his Achilles there,” Robbie Savage said while commentating on the game.
“The captain going off, who’s a leader. Arsenal haven’t got many leaders on the pitch and losing one with the armband is a huge, huge blow.”