Arsenal demand substantial sum from Juventus to secure midfielder

Arsenal have reportedly demanded £18million from Juventus if they wish to sign a midfielder this January.

Ramsey is set to end his 10-year association with Arsenal at the end of the season, with the Wales midfielder failing to agree to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are reportedly hoping to sell Ramsey in the January transfer window, rather than losing him for nothing. Recent reports suggested that Real Madrid could offer €20m to take the 27-year-old in the upcoming window, with the long-term futures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos unclear. Meanwhile, Turin-based source Tuttosport, Juventus have their eyes on a free swoop for Ramsey in the summer, and director Fabio Paratici told Sky Sport Italia that the Old Lady are indeed interested in Ramsey.

However, according to The Mirror, the Gunners have told Juve it will cost them a fee of £18million to sign him in January.

The Italian champions are already nine points clear at the top of the Serie A table after 19 matches, so it will likely come down to a decision of whether the Welshman could help them win the Champions League.

The BBC recently claimed there have “been enquiries from English sides” and it is claimed that “if Ramsey does choose to stay in the Premier League he would favour a move to Liverpool”.

Gareth Bale meanwhile has apparently urged Wales team-mate to join him in LaLiga, and the BBC state that it is Ramsey’s boyhood dream to play for Barcelona.

