Arsenal to destroy Ratcliffe transfer dream by signing Man Utd target in big signal of intent

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s aim of making a colossal triple signing for Manchester United has taken a big hit, with Arsenal reportedly thundering into the race for Barcelona’s Mikayil Faye.

Ratcliffe wants to bolster several areas of the Man Utd squad this summer, including centre-forward, central midfield and central defence. On Wednesday, it was claimed that Man Utd could sign three defensive starlets to improve the latter position.

Man Utd have scouted Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, River Plate gem Aaron Anselmino and Barcelona’s Mikayil Faye and are now considering making offers for all three youngsters.

Signing those players would cost Man Utd around £122m in total, though Ratcliffe has the money to aid such transfers. However, Man Utd will certainly not have it all their own way.

As per Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal are hoping to steal Faye from under Man Utd’s noses.

While the 19-year-old has yet to play in the Barcelona first team, Arsenal officials have been hugely impressed by his displays in the Barca B team.

The centre-half, who can also play at left-back, has made 25 league appearances this term. He has been in brilliant goalscoring form of late, having found the back of the net in four of his last six appearances.

As part of his rapid rise, Faye has also won his first Senegal cap and been named as part of two Barca first-team squads in La Liga.

Arsenal, Man Utd vying for Barcelona raid

Arsenal feel the left-footed defender has all the attributes needed to become a top player at the highest level. Should Arsenal win the race for Faye, then he could become a long-term successor to Gabriel Magalhaes.

The report mentions Chelsea, Juventus, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund as being interested in the defender, too. But at this moment in time, it appears Arsenal and Man Utd are the clubs leading the race.

Faye is protected by a huge €400million (£343m) release clause, while his Barca contract runs until June 2027. However, Barca may be convinced to sell the wonderkid if they receive an appropriate offer, as this would ease their troublesome financial situation.

Calciomercato state that either Arsenal or Man Utd can sign Faye for between €15m-20m (£13-17m), though the Catalan press report that his price tag is closer to €30m (£26m).

Whatever Faye decides to do this summer, it is clear that he has the potential to shine for a top club in the Champions League one day.

