Arsenal devastated as Ratcliffe accelerates Man Utd pursuit of ferocious attacker; Liverpool chances rated

Arsenal are at serious risk of losing out in the race for prime striker target Viktor Gyokeres, with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly bursting into frame.

Gyokeres already has experience playing in England, having represented Brighton, Swansea City and Coventry City. He was unstoppable for Coventry last season, registering 22 goals in 50 games and playing a crucial role in the Sky Blues reaching the Championship play-off final.

But Coventry lost that huge match to Luton Town, and the centre-forward knew he was too good to continue playing in the Championship.

He went on to sign for Portuguese giants Sporting CP in a deal worth €24million.

Gyokeres’ stock has skyrocketed since then, as he has netted an incredible 36 goals in 43 matches so far this campaign.

The Swede has been linked with a host of top clubs, but it is Arsenal who have tried to put themselves at the front of the queue in recent weeks.

On Sunday, the Gunners were backed to submit a ‘lucrative bid’ for Gyokeres. But Mikel Arteta could end up missing out on the unstoppable forward.

As per HITC, the chase for Gyokeres has taken a big twist with Man Utd entering the picture. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified the 25-year-old as a top-class option to lead Man Utd’s forward line next term.

Man Utd in Viktor Gyokeres talks – report

Ratcliffe’s INEOS officials have even begun talks with intermediaries as they try to put Man Utd in pole position for Gyokeres’ signature.

Man Utd are not the only English giant to join the race for Gyokeres, as Liverpool could make a bid for him too. Liverpool are hoping to appoint Sporting boss Ruben Amorim as their new manager, and he will demand the club lands Gyokeres as well.

Should Liverpool enter negotiations for the Stockholm-born ace, then it is likely he would push for a reunion with Amorim at Anfield.

But it remains to be seen whether sporting director Richard Hughes greenlights a move for Gyokeres. After all, Liverpool already have Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in their squad, all of whom are capable of playing at centre-forward.

Man Utd, in contrast, are in desperate need of a new striker as they cannot rely solely on Rasmus Hojlund next season. While the 21-year-old has impressed this term, Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Man Utd need a more experienced striker to help him out.

Sporting are aware of the intense interest in Gyokeres and will only sell for a huge fee. They want Gyokeres’ €100m (£85m) release clause to be paid in full.

Although, Sporting’s negotiating position could be weakened slightly if the goalscorer announces he wants to leave. Should this happen, then there has been tentative talk of a reduced fee worth £68m.

