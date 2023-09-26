Arsenal devise cunning new plan to secure £75m striker remedy as Chelsea copy transfer tactic

Brentford will be holding out for a fee in the region of £75m to sell Ivan Toney in January, according to a report that has explained how Arsenal and Chelsea will go about meeting those demands.

Toney is unable to play until January due to an FA ban for betting irregularities, but once he is eligible again, he might not have much longer left at Brentford anyway. He has been linked with a move across London to either Arsenal or Chelsea, both of whom could do with signing a striker.

Arsenal were recently revealed to be at the front of the queue as they look for someone with better instincts than Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah. However, Chelsea have identified Toney as a top target as they look for their next new centre-forward after Nicolas Jackson.

According to an update from 90min, speculation that Toney could cost £60m is wide of the mark. Brentford’s asking price, while not yet firmed up, is more likely to be closer to £75m.

In order to reach it, the report claims Arsenal and Chelsea would both be willing to consider offering counterparts to Brentford to sweeten the deal. No players from either side who could be on the table are mentioned.

Furthermore, Brentford’s own stance on accepting a part-exchange offer is yet to be determined. Due to the importance Toney has to their team when available, they will be holding out for the best deal possible.

The Evening Standard has even suggested it might take a figure of £80m to tempt the Bees into letting him go.

Toney was an integral part of the Brentford squad that won promotion to the Premier League after the 2020-21 season, which was his debut term with the club after stepping up from League One side Peterborough United.

Toney could reach another level

The former Newcastle man has since scored 32 league goals across two seasons in the top flight. At the age of 27, he will be wondering if the time is right to test himself at the highest level possible.

Arsenal are involved in the Champions League this season, so they could be an appealing destination. Alternatively, Toney could challenge himself to become a rare example of a centre-forward to meet expectations at Chelsea.

His contract with Brentford will have 18 months remaining on it by the time he returns to action and the winter transfer window is open.

Speaking to TEAMtalk recently, Charles Watts explained why Arsenal would be the perfect destination for Toney rather than Chelsea.