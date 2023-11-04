Arsenal dismissed, as Ivan Toney tipped to force Chelsea move for fee Boehly will love

One observer has explained why Ivan Toney should dismiss Arsenal and favour joining Chelsea in January, while TEAMtalk has learned the Brentford hitman has asked to leave.

Toney, 27, will see his eight-month suspension for breaching betting regulations expire on January 16. As such, a winter window move is viable and two clubs are coming to the fore for his signature – Arsenal and Chelsea.

Both London giants are confirmed admirers of the striker who scored 20 Premier League goals last season.

Sky Sports recently claimed Brentford intend to retain Toney until the end of the season. They also stated it’ll take £100m-plus to prise Toney out of Brentford in January.

However, TEAMtalk exclusively learned Toney has personally told Brentford he wishes to join another club in January.

Now, writing for the Sun, pundit and former Watford talisman, Troy Deeney, explained why Toney should ignore Arsenal and join Chelsea.

Furthermore, Deeney suggested Brentford’s £100m asking price might be a simple negotiating tactic and claimed a bid of £80m plus add-ons should be enough to seal a deal. Such a discount would no doubt go down well with Blues owner Todd Boehly.

Why Toney should favour Chelsea over Arsenal

“Ivan Toney has two options if he leaves in the January ­window — Chelsea or Arsenal,” wrote Deeney. “My advice to him would be to join a project where you fit like a glove — and that would be Chelsea.

“Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino’s biggest problem is still a need for an out-and-out striker. After £1bn of spending, where are his 20 goals coming from consistently?

“So, what is another £100million to them? That’s the going rate for a top player nowadays, and I reckon Brentford would accept £80m plus add-ons.

“Some may argue Chelsea as a club is a circus. Why would any player, especially one who has been out for a lengthy period, want to get involved there as they hover around mid-table with no European football?

“But elite strikers have this different sort of mindset and arrogance. Ivan will look at that team, that situation, and think: ‘Let me show you why I am the Guv’nor.’

“At the age of 27, he will also see a highly talented, young squad at Stamford Bridge that in the next two to three years, could go on to be a real force.”

Toney unsuited to Arsenal – Deeney

Deeney continued: “He may well also be the missing piece to Arsenal’s hunt for the title but they play a style that would force him to change his game quite significantly, getting used to not having as many touches as he would like.

“Or, Mikel Arteta would have to slightly tweak his own style. I can’t see that happening.

“It reminds me a bit of Erling Haaland joining Manchester City. It works clearly, given the number of goals he gets in that team every week and the trophies he has lifted.

“But, you get the sense that Pep Guardiola is still not able to play exactly how he wants on a regular basis with Haaland leading the line.

“Toney would arrive at Arsenal to compete with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. How would that work? Do they need three strikers for one position?

“At Chelsea, there is a hole, a void, a chance for him to go and deliver instantly at a massive club, and a style that is much more direct and angled around a main man up top.

“While Ivan is a very good player, he doesn’t play on the shoulder like a Haaland or a Jesus. He doesn’t have the getaway speed. He prefers ball to feet and coming deep for link-ups.

“Poch would ensure that there would be runners, like Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer, around him to do the hard yards.”

Deeney concluded by noting a move to Chelsea would also enhance Toney’s chances of securing a spot in England’s squad for Euro 2024.

His reasoning there stemmed from the notion Toney would be a guaranteed starter at Chelsea and the same might not be true at the Emirates.

