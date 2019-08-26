Arsenal duo nearing exits as European transfer deadline looms

Real Sociedad are reportedly nearing the capture of Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, while another Gunners star could be Turkey bound.

The 33-year-old Spain star has made 250 appearances for the north London outfit since arriving from Malaga in January 2013, while he has also started and finished all three of the club’s Premier League games this season.

However, Monreal’s contract at the Emirates expires next summer and with Arsenal signing Kieran Tierney from Celtic earlier this month, it would appear that the veteran star’s time in the Premier League is coming to an end.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Sociedad are confident of agreeing a deal for the Spain international, who has played 172 times in La Liga during spells with Malaga and Osasuna.

Theo Hernandez and Kevin Rodrigues shared the left-back duties at Sociedad last season but the former left the Basque club this summer to join Italian giants AC Milan on a permanent deal from Real Madrid.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, are reportedly preparing to make a last-ditch attempt to sign Mohamed Elneny before the European window shuts.

Elneny has been told by Unai Emery that he is free to leave the Emirates this summer, although his £55,000-a-week salary is said to be a problem for the Turkish giants.

However, the Daily Mirror reports that the Istanbul outfit have not given up on signing Elneny and will make one final attempt to get their man.

