Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in signing a Real Madrid attacker, though it is Arsenal who have made the early noises, according to a report.

Real Madrid are about to embark on a journey into the unknown. Carlo Ancelotti is back at the helm and the Italian will provide a sense of security. However, the club’s playing personnel has already undergone a major overhaul.

The club’s centre-back pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane has been broken up. The pair started together in three of Los Blancos’ four Champions League final victories in the previous decade.

That era has now ended, with Ramos joining PSG on a free, while Varane is poised to call Old Trafford home.

Elsewhere, links have begun to emerge over multiple Real attackers. The club are understood to be one of the plethora of teams that will chase Erling Haaland’s signature next summer when the activation of his release clause will spark a mad scramble.

Perhaps with that in mind, players like Vinicius Jr. and Isco have been linked with Premier League moves.

Now it is Marco Asensio’s turn after Spanish outlet Fichajes detailed interest from Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Via Caught Offside, the outlet revealed the Premier League trio are all in the mix for the 25-year-old Spaniard.

Since returning from a ruptured cruciate ligament in 2020, Asensio has never quite recaptured the heights he previously reached.

Last season, Asensio rarely completed 90 minutes and was used from the bench more than he would’ve liked.

Nevertheless, at 25, time is still firmly on his side and his talent levels have never been in question. As such, the English trio have all reportedly put Asensio in their crosshairs with the outlet claiming Real Madrid’s arm could be twisted.

Though they are not believed to be pushing for a sale, a bid of around £34m could reportedly bring them to the table.

Per the report, Arsenal have shown the greatest interest of the three, and it’s indicated initial contact has already been made.

Though any potential deal is clearly in its infancy, exits from the Madrid forward ranks would appear to make sense ahead of an anticipated blockbuster summer at the Bernabeu in 12 months’ time.

Price named for Liverpool, Arsenal target

Meanwhile, reports in the French media have backed up claims that Arsenal and Liverpool are keen to sign Renato Sanches, with Lille naming their price for the midfielder.

Sanches was linked with the Premier League duo earlier in the summer before the trail went cold. But L’Equipe reported earlier this week that interest has resurfaced.

And the same publication on Sunday state that Lille want at least €35m for the Portuguese ace. That would not be a problem for the English clubs but there are other suitors.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have both been mentioned in connection with the player. However, the link to the Bavarians seems unlikely given they were unimpressed with his previous stint at the club.

Additionally, the Daily Express claimed that Catalans chief Ronald Koeman does not want Sanches on his books.

That would seem to leave the way open for the Premier League clubs to strike should they so desire.

