Arsenal ecstatic, as Euro giants prepare €100m Man City raid that’ll dampen Guardiola title chances

Premier League title challengers Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could be given a major boost, as reports claim Real Madrid have drawn up a stunning €100million (£87m) offer to prise Julian Alvarez away from Manchester City.

While Erling Haaland is once again City’s top goalscorer, having found the back of the net 11 times in 14 matches so far, it could be argued that his strike partner Alvarez has been even more impressive this season. The Argentine has registered seven goals and five assists in 15 games across all competitions.

That includes the opening goal for City as they beat Brighton 2-1 in their last league outing, with Haaland also getting on the score sheet.

Pep Guardiola and those above him at the Etihad will be delighted with how Alvarez has progressed. Signed for just £14m from River Plate in January 2022, he has since established himself as one of the deadliest attackers in England, while his value has also soared to €80m (£70m), as per transfermarkt.

In March, Alvarez penned a new contract with City which is designed to keep him at the club until June 2028. However, last season’s treble winners are at growing risk of losing him, if reports from Spain are to be believed.

On October 19, it was claimed that Alvarez would be keen to join Madrid, should they manage to strike an agreement with City for his transfer. Madrid’s fierce Spanish rivals Barcelona are also keeping tabs on him ahead of a potential move in the future.

On Friday, Football Insider suggested that City will demand at least £80m to sell the 23-year-old, after finding out Madrid and Barcelona are chasing him.

According to an update from Sport Witness, who cite reports emerging from Spain, Madrid are ‘willing to take a bold step’ to snare Alvarez away from City.

Real Madrid ready offer to capture Julian Alvarez

Los Blancos have supposedly prepared a huge £87m bid in order to take Alvarez to the Spanish capital in January. Madrid believe this proposal will be enough to strike a deal with City, while it is also out of Barca’s reach.

Madrid have previously set their sights on Alvarez’s fellow forward Haaland. But they think he might be too expensive to sign, which is why they have turned their attention to World Cup winner Alvarez.

Madrid could soon have a whole new frontline, with Alvarez being targeted alongside Paris Saint-Germain ace Kylian Mbappe. Those players operating in attack with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior is a frightening prospect.

City losing Alvarez would be a huge blow, as it would see them lose plenty of goal threat and creativity in the final third. Of course, Guardiola does have several other hugely talented forwards, but Alvarez has emerged into one of his key stars in recent months.

Alvarez heading to the Bernabeu would also give the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs belief that they can cause an upset and finally end City’s dominance in the Premier League.

That will still be hard to do even if City are forced to operate without Alvarez, though Spurs have an advantage as they are five points clear after playing an extra match. Arsenal are the only other team that have matched Spurs in terms of going unbeaten in the league so far this campaign.

